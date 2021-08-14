Contrasting Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

This table compares McEwen Mining and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -43.31% -13.56% -10.08% Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McEwen Mining and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $1.93, indicating a potential upside of 71.88%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.25%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Centerra Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $104.79 million 4.91 -$152.32 million ($0.17) -6.59 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.30 $408.54 million $1.55 4.79

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats McEwen Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.