Contrasting P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P10 and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.25 $25.00 million $0.60 51.95

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Risk & Volatility

P10 has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for P10 and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than P10.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

