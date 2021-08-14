Contrasting SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) & Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SoftBank Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 112.28% 120.43% 26.88% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 7.67% 9.11% 3.94%

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SoftBank Group pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.97 $46.89 billion $1.64 18.50 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.85 $8.61 billion N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Nippon Telegraph and Telephone on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

