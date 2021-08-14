Contrasting Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Lithium Americas N/A -15.94% -10.74%

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vedanta and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 3 4 0 2.57

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $20.32, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Vedanta.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.38 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 443.05 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -47.08

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Summary

Vedanta beats Lithium Americas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

