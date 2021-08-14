Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock to C$14.25. The stock traded as low as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.75. 98,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 717,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.67.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 262.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5163873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.