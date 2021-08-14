CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CTK stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.05.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

