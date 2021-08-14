Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRBP opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

