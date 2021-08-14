Cordant Inc. Acquires 1,887 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 246.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. 238,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,431. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

