Cordant Inc. Acquires 2,337 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. 1,210,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

