Cordant Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cordant Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $916.86. 292,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $922.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.