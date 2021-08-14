Cordant Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,352,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

