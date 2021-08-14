Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE KRR opened at C$3.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.82. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The firm has a market cap of C$489.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.