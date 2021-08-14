Cormark Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cormark to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

