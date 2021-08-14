Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $62.81 Million Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,803 shares during the period. Youdao comprises 2.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Youdao were worth $62,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

NYSE DAO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 386,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.69. Youdao, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.