Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 181,584 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 135.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,584 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $121,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $59.24. 709,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

