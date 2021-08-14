Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 40,433 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. 8,478,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,057,861. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

