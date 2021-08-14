Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 15th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

OFC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $458,138 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

