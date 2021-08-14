Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 15th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
OFC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.