Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $492.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.50 million and the highest is $504.40 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock valued at $290,194,415. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,574. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

