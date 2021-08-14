Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 2,273 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $55.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

