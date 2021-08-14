Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 633 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 302,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.46. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.