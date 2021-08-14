Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

