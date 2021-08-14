Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $14.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.12. 116,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.59 and a 52 week high of $205.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.