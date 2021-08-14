Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 671 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.92% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,749. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

