Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $557.50

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 557.50 ($7.28) and last traded at GBX 557 ($7.28), with a volume of 104829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.65.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.