COVA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,217.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $26,217.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.10 or 0.00882807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00102521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044324 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

