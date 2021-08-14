Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in July

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

