Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CREX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,729.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

