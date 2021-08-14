Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 23rd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

