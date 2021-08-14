Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 23rd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $3.64.
In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
