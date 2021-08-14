Credit Suisse Group Lowers Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $36.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $734.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

