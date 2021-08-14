Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $27.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IKNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

IKNA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,538,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

