Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $41,385,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $14,184,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $7,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

