Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $41,385,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $14,184,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $7,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
