Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,385,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.