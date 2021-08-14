Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,385,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
