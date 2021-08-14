Critical Review: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GDS and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 6 0 2.75 Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $105.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.79%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93% Eventbrite -119.11% -35.14% -11.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 12.30 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -80.42 Eventbrite $106.01 million 15.64 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -7.02

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GDS beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

