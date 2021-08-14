Critical Survey: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lufax and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 104.29%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America 80.47% -29.59% -27.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lufax and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.40 $1.79 billion $0.95 8.17 LM Funding America $1.26 million 20.32 -$4.04 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

Lufax beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

