Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE CRT opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.07. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.