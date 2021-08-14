Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director B Craig Owens Acquires 2,000 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crown stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.