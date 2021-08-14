Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director B Craig Owens Acquires 2,000 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Crown stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
