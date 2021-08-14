Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Achieves $3.74 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $41.07 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00883304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00103321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044439 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

