CryptoBonusMiles Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $971,798.08 and $6,493.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.