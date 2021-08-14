Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AAR by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 243,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

