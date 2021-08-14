Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:HOV opened at $100.70 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The company has a market cap of $623.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.