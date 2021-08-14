Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $462,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PDM stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

