Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ProPetro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ProPetro by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $743.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

