Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,744,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 231,177 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Shares of VNE opened at $37.59 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

