Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the highest is $2.66 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,885. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

