Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.67. The company had a trading volume of 500,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.88. Public Storage has a one year low of $196.43 and a one year high of $316.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

