Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $283.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,184. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

