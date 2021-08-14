Curtis Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 135.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.98. 1,219,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

