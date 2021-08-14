CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Announces Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 92.15%.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

