CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.15.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

