CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 25,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 488,241 shares.The stock last traded at $155.79 and had previously closed at $146.31.
The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
